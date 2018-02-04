Clearing the Way: Uniland Seeking Demo Permit for 766 Hertel

Uniland Development Company is seeking to demolish a second building on the site of its planned mixed-use development in North Buffalo. The developer has applied to demolish 766 Hertel Avenue, a non-descript 50,000 sq.ft. industrial building located on a 1.88-acre parcel at the northwest corner of Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
In December, Uniland demolished 1820 Elmwood Avenue, a vacant and condemned building south of Hertel Avenue. The buildings are located on an assemblage of properties totaling 20 acres that Uniland intends to develop for a mix of uses.
