If you think that you’ve got what it takes to make the big time, then why not test your talents at Buffalo’s Got Talent Auditions coming up on Saturday, June 2? This is a chance to get your name out there… to see what it takes to perform in front of judges, who will hopefully give you the thumbs up. It’s a chance to get your act together, locally, before deciding what your next steps might be.

That gives you about four months to polish your act, before your name gets called to give it your all. Yes, the competition will be steep, but there will also be a $1000 cash prize awarded to the winner of the auditions.

In order to move forward with the process, register here. After that, it’s up to you to get singing, dancing, etc. So, let’s see what you’ve got, Buffalo.

Buffalo’s Got Talent Auditions

Saturday, June 2, 2018

Registration 9:30am | Auditions begin at 10:30am

Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, 450 Masten Avenue, Buffalo NY

Online submission guidelines:

Deadline: Saturday, May 19, 2018 11:59pm

Registration may close early if all audition slots are filled

If audition slots are not filled by day of the event, walk-up registrations at the audition site will be accepted

Once registered; you will receive an email with all needed information for your audition. All of this information will be available at the audition site as well. Please review all of the information sent to you and let organizers know if you have any questions, comments and/or concerns.

See Facebook for details

Also stay tuned to the Buffalo’s Got Talent Facebook page for news and updates