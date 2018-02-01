Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo’s Biggest Mardi Gras Celebration!

Mardi Gras is heating up this year in Buffalo upwards of 25 bars are coming together to throw a city-wide bar bash, in support of Autism Services Inc. It is said, that this has become the largest Mardi Gras celebration outside of New Orleans, which is why you have to see it to believe it. Mardi Gras fans will have a grand old time bar hopping from venue to venue, in search of beads, booze, and fellow revelers. The following establishments will be playing host to partygoers on Tuesday, February 13:

  • Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar (DBGB)
  • Exchange on Allen
  • Allen Street Hardware Cafe
  • The Old Pink
  • Savoy
  • Gypsy Parlor
  • GBGB (Gypsy Bohemian Grove Bar in Expo Market)
  • Ulrich’s 1868 Tavern
  • Cathode Ray
  • Nietzsche’s
  • Billy Club
  • Falley Allen
  • Alley Cat
  • Cantina Loco
  • ABV
  • Frizzy’s
  • Gabriel’s Gate
  • Colter Bay
  • Fat Bob’s
  • Q
  • Fugazi
  • Don Tequila
  • Giacobbi’s
  • Café 59

This is the way that it works… the purchase of one wristband gets you into all of the venues. Each of the venues will be doing their part to ensure that the Mardi Gras spirit is in full swing. There will be drink specials featuring Jack Fire, Crown Apple, and Magic Hat Beer. The wrist band is only $5! Plus, the money raised via the wrist bands goes to support a worthy cause. 

Fat Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Upwards of 25 venues

Kicks off at 5pm

See Facebook page

Hosted by Mardi Gras Buffalo

