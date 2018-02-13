Buffalo: Volume Two

Nine years ago I published a book of my own photographs heralding the incredible architectural heritage of Buffalo. My goal was to shine a light on a legacy of important design that is too often lost in the fog of America’s flyover-country myopia. I had been planning the book for decades, but could never pull the trigger on publishing because I feared leaving out a deserving building. It finally dawned on me that the book could include more than one volume. It could be a series, hence the title Buffalo: Architecture in the American Forgotten Land, Volume One was coined. You can possibly find a copy for sale at Talking Leaves Books or at the Albright Knox gift shop. You can also get the hard or soft cover version at Blurb.com.
As the 10 year anniversary of Volume One draws near I have begun preparations for Volume Two. Buffalo has become a very different place over the last 10 years. The explosive rate of development and renovation activity inside the city was unimaginable a decade ago. In Volume One I had determined to include only buildings that had a reasonable chance of avoiding demolition. For this reason it included no industrial buildings. That was a time when virtually all Buffalo’s remaining industrial heritage was in danger of being lost to neglect and demolition. Fast forward to 2018 and virtually all of the city’s industrial buildings have been or soon will be restored to new uses. It is a positively amazing turn around. This turnaround meant that Volume Two had to include a major dose of Buffalo’s mighty industrial buildings. Look for the new book to be available some time this summer. In the mean time here are a few of the industrial buildings that may be included in the next installment.
1
2
3
4
5
6