2nd Annual Buffalo Niagara Brewer’s Invitational

On Saturday, February 17, Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association (BNBA) and New York Beer Project invite you to attend the Buffalo Niagara Brewer’s Invitational, featuring 50 delicious craft beers from upwards of regional 25 breweries. This is your chance to taste some great brews, while meeting the brewers who are doing their part to put WNY on the brewery map. The invitational will take place on the Brew Floor of New York Beer Project’s 17,500 sq. foot production facility. According to the Brewers Association, only 400 VIP tickets are being sold for this event. That breaks down to a an experience that includes:
- 3 hour event (4 hours for card carrying BNBA Enthusiasts) where guests will be treated to a VIP style event experience the entire duration of the event, rather than just the usual 1 hour VIP session
- Enjoy small batch, and “one offs” you won’t find at the corner beer store or even beer centric beer bars
- Guests will receive a commemorative festival glass, a $5 voucher, good for any of the beer themed plates from the New York Beer Project menu
Here are some of the exciting beers you can look forward to trying:
12 Gates
My Aching Bock Eisbock
DDH West Coast Style IPA
New York Beer Project
Farmhouse/Saison
Belgian Quad
Woodcock Brothers
Saving Private Rye’n Ale
Lake Town Brown Ale
Thin Man Brewery
Mulled Belgian Ale
Apple Brandy Imperial Stout
Dark Mild Brown Ale
Southern Tier
Brett Barrel Aged Cherry Gose
2017 Manhattan Barrel Aged Strong
Windy Brewery
Farmer’s Juice
Chocolate Cherry Stout
Resurgence
R&D 10 New England IPA
Peanut Butter Porter
Flying Bison
Bourbon Bean Stout
Thundersnow IPA
Brickyard Brewing Company
White Bronco NE IPA
Stained Glass No. 1 Belgian Quad
42 North
Rambler Barrel-Aged Brett Saison
Barrel Aged Ben Nevis Scotch Ale
Hamburg Brewing Company
No Lux
Hamburg Lager
Blackbird Cider Works
Buffalo Bluegrass Bourbon Barrel Aged Semi-Dry Cider
Dabinett
Lafayette Brewing Company
Teddy’s Tripel
Pearl Street Brewery
Sabre’s Edge IPA with Grapefruit
Pressure Drop Brewing
Sticky Tree IPA
Death Lettuce DIPA
Big Ditch Brewing Company
Innovation Series Beer: “Daves NE IPA”
Citra IPA
Ellicottville Brewing Company
St. Jacob’s Stout
Five and 20
Rhiskey Business- Rye Pale Ale
Imperial Stout
4 Mile Brewing
Russian Imperial Stout
Pale Ale #13 Set
Gordon Biersch
Roggenbier
Provocative Porter
Community Beer Works
Jeanie’s Table Beer- Belgian Table Beer
Beer is for Closers- Espresso Milk Stout
Stillhouse Brewery
Alpha Ralpha IPA
Fat Porter
West Shore Brewing Company
Green Flyer NEIPA
Paczki Day Belgian Dubbel
Buffalo Niagara Brewer’s Invitational
Saturday, February 17, 2018
3 PM – 6 PM
New York Beer Project – 6933 South Transit Road, South Lockport, New York 14094
