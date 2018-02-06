Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2nd Annual Buffalo Niagara Brewer’s Invitational

On Saturday, February 17, Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association (BNBA) and New York Beer Project invite you to attend the Buffalo Niagara Brewer’s Invitational, featuring 50 delicious craft beers from upwards of regional 25 breweries. This is your chance to taste some great brews, while meeting the brewers who are doing their part to put WNY on the brewery map. The invitational will take place on the Brew Floor of New York Beer Project’s 17,500 sq. foot production facility. According to the Brewers Association, only 400 VIP tickets are being sold for this event. That breaks down to a an experience that includes:

  • 3 hour event (4 hours for card carrying BNBA Enthusiasts) where guests will be treated to a VIP style event experience the entire duration of the event, rather than just the usual 1 hour VIP session
  • Enjoy small batch, and “one offs” you won’t find at the corner beer store or even beer centric beer bars
  • Guests will receive a commemorative festival glass, a $5 voucher, good for any of the beer themed plates from the New York Beer Project menu

Here are some of the exciting beers you can look forward to trying:

12 Gates

My Aching Bock Eisbock

DDH West Coast Style IPA

New York Beer Project

Farmhouse/Saison

Belgian Quad

Woodcock Brothers

Saving Private Rye’n Ale

Lake Town Brown Ale

Thin Man Brewery

Mulled Belgian Ale

Apple Brandy Imperial Stout

Dark Mild Brown Ale

Southern Tier

Brett Barrel Aged Cherry Gose

2017 Manhattan Barrel Aged Strong

Windy Brewery

Farmer’s Juice

Chocolate Cherry Stout

Resurgence

R&D 10 New England IPA

Peanut Butter Porter

Flying Bison

Bourbon Bean Stout

Thundersnow IPA

Brickyard Brewing Company

White Bronco NE IPA

Stained Glass No. 1 Belgian Quad

42 North

Rambler Barrel-Aged Brett Saison

Barrel Aged Ben Nevis Scotch Ale

Hamburg Brewing Company

No Lux

Hamburg Lager

Blackbird Cider Works

Buffalo Bluegrass Bourbon Barrel Aged Semi-Dry Cider

Dabinett

Lafayette Brewing Company

Teddy’s Tripel

Pearl Street Brewery

Sabre’s Edge IPA with Grapefruit

Pressure Drop Brewing

Sticky Tree IPA

Death Lettuce DIPA

Big Ditch Brewing Company

Innovation Series Beer: “Daves NE IPA”

Citra IPA

Ellicottville Brewing Company

St. Jacob’s Stout

Five and 20

Rhiskey Business- Rye Pale Ale

Imperial Stout

4 Mile Brewing

Russian Imperial Stout

Pale Ale #13 Set

Gordon Biersch

Roggenbier

Provocative Porter

Community Beer Works

Jeanie’s Table Beer- Belgian Table Beer

Beer is for Closers- Espresso Milk Stout

Stillhouse Brewery

Alpha Ralpha IPA

Fat Porter

West Shore Brewing Company

Green Flyer NEIPA

Paczki Day Belgian Dubbel

Buffalo Niagara Brewer’s Invitational

Saturday, February 17, 2018

3 PM – 6 PM

New York Beer Project – 6933 South Transit Road, South Lockport, New York 14094

Tickets by Eventbrite

See Facebook event

