Buffalo | Lift Every Voice

Buffalo is a city that included all voices, and Visit Buffalo Niagara has set out to prove it by producing a video that is dedicated to the city’s steeped and profound African-American heritage. The video, titled “Lift Every Voice”, is a showcase of legendary sounds and visual delights that represent the heart and soul of Buffalo’s African-American community. “Lift Every Voice” was produced in tandem with the 100 Year Anniversary of the Buffalo Colored Musician’s Club.

“In honor of the 100th anniversary of the founding union of the Colored Musicians Club, Visit Buffalo Niagara applied for and received funds from New York State to promote the CMC and the rest of Buffalo’s African American Heritage,” said Patrick Kaler, Visit Buffalo Niagara President and CEO. “We committed a portion of those dollars to produce this video that focuses on that heritage and how you can experience it today. We are very excited to share ‘Lift Every Voice’ with the community.”

The video features a number of this city’s prideful landmarks and festive occasions, while paying tribute to historical occurrences that have helped to shape the city, and the nation. The marketing piece will be shared with travel media groups with a focus on African-American heritage. Aside from acting as a tool to attract a targeted segment of the population to visit Buffalo, the video is also considered a point of pride for the people who live here. Buffalo is reemerging as a city that strives to be a welcoming and inclusive place.

Some of the video’s highlights include Buffalo’s role in the Underground Railroad, the musicians who passed through the doors of the Buffalo Colored Musicians Club, the culturals, the festivals, the artists, the parks, and the citizens – the people who invite others to experience this city as “an authentic American place.”

“Thank you to the many talented Community artists, businesses, community and church leaders, families and countless volunteers who said, ‘Yes, I want to join Visit Buffalo Niagara and share our rich history to the world!’” said co-producer Sandy White. “I am so honored as join them as we all Lift Every Voice together,” she added.