Hoopers! This is your chance to take part in a two hour Hoop Dance Choreography workshop that will take place at Buffalo Aerial Dance on Saturday, March 24. Hooping is all the rage these days – it’s healthy, it’s fun, and it’s as easy as picking up a hoop and trying out some tricks. Beyond the tricks, there are choreographed techniques that focus on technique, movement, and intention.
The Buffalo HoopDance Workshop will allow participants to glean from some of the best talents around, who possess “extensive backgrounds in movement arts, knowledge in multiple dance genres, and teaching experience.” If you’ve been thinking about exploring some of the more technical hoop moves, then this is your chance to learn a new hoop dance piece that you can show off to others this summer.
This HoopDance workshop is open to all levels of experience. To see what’s in store, check out the following video from instructors Lee Jeffries (Performance Artist) and Nicki ‘Nyx’ Cacciato (Flow Artist) filmed during the Spring 2017 tour. It’s time to take your hooping skills to the next level!
Buffalo HoopDance Workshop
Saturday, March 24, 2018
2:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Buffalo Aerial Dance | 255 Great Arrow Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14207
Reservations – consciousminddesign.com