Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo HoopDance Workshop

0 Comments

Hoopers! This is your chance to take part in a two hour Hoop Dance Choreography workshop that will take place at Buffalo Aerial Dance on Saturday, March 24. Hooping is all the rage these days – it’s healthy, it’s fun, and it’s as easy as picking up a hoop and trying out some tricks. Beyond the tricks, there are choreographed techniques that focus on technique, movement, and intention.

The Buffalo HoopDance Workshop will allow participants to glean from some of the best talents around, who possess “extensive backgrounds in movement arts, knowledge in multiple dance genres, and teaching experience.” If you’ve been thinking about exploring some of the more technical hoop moves, then this is your chance to learn a new hoop dance piece that you can show off to others this summer.

This HoopDance workshop is open to all levels of experience. To see what’s in store, check out the following video from instructors Lee Jeffries (Performance Artist) and Nicki ‘Nyx’ Cacciato (Flow Artist) filmed during the Spring 2017 tour. It’s time to take your hooping skills to the next level!

Buffalo HoopDance Workshop

Saturday, March 24, 2018

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Buffalo Aerial Dance | 255 Great Arrow Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14207

Reservations – consciousminddesign.com

See Facebook event for details

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments