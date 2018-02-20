Bruno Italian Grill to open at Delaware and Chippewa

It didn’t take long for the Rachel’s Mediterranean location to fill up at the corner of Delaware and Chippewa. Bruno Italian Grill was apparently waiting in the wings, to swoop in and grab the vacant storefront. The Italian eatery will join numerous other restaurants on “The Chip Strip”, as the district continues to transition from night life party zone to a food destination perfectly modeled for the downtown working crowd.
The food of choice at Bruno will be “Italian classics with modern twists”. A quaint Italian bistro could be an excellent fit for this corner, as Buffalonians still love their Italian fare for business lunches – think Chef’s and DiTondo’s. This space proved to be an excellent fit for Rachel’s, which is why they have now supersized to a new space at the corner of Elmwood and Chippewa, leaving a nice window of opportunity for “Bruno” to waltz right in.
