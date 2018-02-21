Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Bridal Beauty Event @ The Market Arcade

On Thursday, March 1, a number of wedding service providers will be hosting a downtown bridal beauty event at the Market Arcade that aims to showcase a number of the top beauty and wellness professionals in the region. Brides-to-be are invited to experience a taste of pampering and bridal elegance, featuring jewelry by Peg’s Hardware, accessories by B in a Bonnet, boudoir photography by Bubbles & Berries Boudoir, lingerie by Lace & Day, dresses by Luxe & Lace Bridal, wellness by SWEAT 716Groom ServiceOWM Spa, and Rust Belt Love Paperie & Wedding Co-op.

“We think this will be a fun, no pressure way to let brides-to-be know what types of businesses are out there to help them,” said Mary Miller of OWM Spa, located in Downtown Buffalo. But more importantly, a chance to actually meet, talk to and connect with each other. [We want to] bring together small local businesses in a comfortable setting where brides-to-be can ask questions, try some food from Expo Market, meet local businesses interested in helping brides, grooms, bridesmaids, moms, and anyone else that may be involved with planning the special day.”

There is no fee to attend this Buffalo bridal showcase. Plus, the organizers are giving away a collective prize, which is free to enter.

Thursday, March 1, 2018

5 PM – 8 PM

Market Arcade – 617 Main St, Buffalo, New York 14203

