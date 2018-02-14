Bricks: Vitrified, Broken, Assembled

On Friday, February 16, a five day long, live performance art exhibit will get underway at Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT), co-sponsored by Benjaman Contemporary. An artist by the name of “Abiff” will begin the performance piece by dismantling a an installation of bricks by breaking them apart. Over the course of the five days, Abiff will then reassemble the bricks throughout the exhibit space, thus creating an evolving emotional state meant to represent the pivotal topic of gentrification in Western New York. The bricks in the show are meant to represent the people who have lived in the neighborhood, who have been displaced, moved away, been broken apart, and who are struggling to remain in place.
Abiff, describes the performance as, “an allegory in 4 acts which incorporate the principles of fractal art, martial arts, performance, installation, formalism, ephemerality, balance and environmental art.”
The opening reception will also showcase work created by students in BCAT’s Youth Arts Program:
- Art Out of Nothing: Abstract Photography, Teaching Artist Michael Mulley
- An Exploration of Surrealism: Fine Arts. Teaching Artist Hiram Cray
BCAT and Benjaman Contemporary present Bricks: Vitrified, Broken, and Assembled
Friday, February 16, 2018
6-9 pm | Performance begins 6:30pm
Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology | 1221 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14209
In addition to the intensive 5 day long performance, Bricks will include surrealist assemblage, fluxus prompts, expressive paintings and curated personal artifacts as readymades. As part of the exhibition closing BCAT will host a panel on gentrification the evening of April 6, 2018.