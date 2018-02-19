Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Boot/Shoe Drive for Buffalo City Mission

Totally Buffalo is on a mission to raise awareness about the need for boots, shoes, and sneakers for the men, women, and children at The Buffalo City Mission. A boot drive is currently underway through February 25, 2018. The community is being asked to drop off “gently used boots, shoes, and sneakers”, to one of the following locations:

Buffalo Riverworks, 359 Ganson Street, Buffalo; Rolly Pollies (3 locations), 4058 N. Buffalo Rd., OP, 9630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, 1669 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo; Pink Martini Gift Shop, 2445 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island; Merle Norman Cosmetics, 2101 Military Rd., Niagara Falls; The Perfect Gift Boutique, 6000 Goodrich Rd., Clarence Center.

“When we heard the need was great, we knew we had to help,” said Totally Buffalo creator, Mary Friona, “The thought of people in our community not having shoes to wear is just heartbreaking, so we reached out to local businesses and they stepped in to help with this important cause.”

Collection bins have been set up at all of the donation locations, making it easy for people to drop off the footwear.

