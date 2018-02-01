Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

BNMC to “Spark” Community Projects

The Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus (BNMC) has set up a micro-grant funding pilot called Spark. The BNMC is inviting community members to submit their community-minded ideas for projects and programs. In 2018, $30,000 in grant funding is available applicants who are able to complete their initiatives by year’s end. 

Maximum grants of $5000 will be awarded for community projects near the Medical Campus. Smaller grant sums in the range of $2000 are also available for programming initiatives (also near to the campus). The goal is to help strengthen the surrounding neighborhoods, by implementing place making concepts that will benefit the community. The funds can be used to ignite new initiatives, or to bridge funding gaps.

Ideas might relate to community farming, wayfinding, food, music, public art, etc. Dream it up… and see if your dream comes to reality!

Learn more at www.bnmc.org/spark or by calling Marc Pope at 716-218-7358.

