Blueprint Design Studio’s Buffalove Giveaway

Valentine’s Day may be over, but Blueprint Design Studio, Red Disk, and Buffalo Cake Pops are celebrating their love for the Queen City all month long by offering a special giveaway.
The partners are inviting Buffalonians to take a picture of their favorite piece of Buffalo architecture and post it on Instagram using the hastag #buffalovearchitecture. Those who submit a photo will be entered to win a framed print from Red Disk’s wallpaper line, “Our City Buffalo” and two cake pops from Buffalo Cake Pops.
Red Disk’s collection features designs by local artists that are hand silkscreened using Buffalo-based, LEED certified C2 Paint. Those who participate in the photo challenge can celebrate their favorite spots in the city, while also supporting a handful of local small business owners.
“We are so excited to see what pictures the community posts and how they show their Buffalove,” said Leslie McManus, owner of Blueprint Design Studio.
Those who submit a photo for consideration via Instagram should tag each of the partners in their photo: @buffalocakepops, @reddiskwalls, and @blueprintbuffalo. There will be four winners selected on March 1 and notified via email from the Blueprint Design Studio e-blast, which participants can subscribe to via their website.
To learn more about Blueprint Design Studio or to contact them regarding the giveaway, check out their website.