Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Blueprint Design Studio’s Buffalove Giveaway

0 Comments

Valentine’s Day may be over, but Blueprint Design Studio, Red Disk, and Buffalo Cake Pops are celebrating their love for the Queen City all month long by offering a special giveaway.

The partners are inviting Buffalonians to take a picture of their favorite piece of Buffalo architecture and post it on Instagram using the hastag #buffalovearchitecture. Those who submit a photo will be entered to win a framed print from Red Disk’s wallpaper line, “Our City Buffalo” and two cake pops from Buffalo Cake Pops.

Red Disk’s collection features designs by local artists that are hand silkscreened using Buffalo-based, LEED certified C2 Paint. Those who participate in the photo challenge can celebrate their favorite spots in the city, while also supporting a handful of local small business owners.

“We are so excited to see what pictures the community posts and how they show their Buffalove,” said Leslie McManus, owner of Blueprint Design Studio.

Those who submit a photo for consideration via Instagram should tag each of the partners in their photo: @buffalocakepops, @reddiskwalls, and @blueprintbuffalo. There will be four winners selected on March 1 and notified via email from the Blueprint Design Studio e-blast, which participants can subscribe to via their website.

To learn more about Blueprint Design Studio or to contact them regarding the giveaway, check out their website.

Tagged with: , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Sarah Maurer

Sarah Maurer

I moved to Buffalo to attend Canisius College in 2007 and began writing for Buffalo Rising as a journalism intern in 2010. Working with Newell and meeting numerous entrepreneurs, activists and everyday folks who were working to make their city better made a huge impact on my decision to stay here. After witnessing all the positive development and grassroots initiatives happening in neighborhoods throughout the city, I was inspired to pursue a term of service in AmeriCorps and a career in Buffalo's non-profit sector. I currently work in the housing department at the Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center of WNY and am excited to be a part of their ongoing efforts to revitalize the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood. I also volunteer as the project coordinator for Artfarms Buffalo. I continue to write for Buffalo Rising because I love having the opportunity to stay connected to those working toward positive changes for the Queen City.

View All Articles by Sarah Maurer
Hide Comments
Show Comments