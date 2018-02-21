Best Western Proposes New Entryway

The owners of the Best Western Inn on the Avenue are proposing to add a porte-cochere on the north side of the hotel. Since the property at 510 Delaware Avenue is within the Allentown Historic Preservation District, the Preservation Board will review the plans on Thursday. The work is part of a $1.8 million upgrade of the property by owners Dennis and Frank Tripi according to The News. Other upgrades include renovations to the hotel’s 63 guest rooms and common areas.
From the project application:
The structure has been designed to complement the style and colors of the existing hotel. The proposed addition materials would match the existing materials and include ground face concrete block veneer and simulated stone columns. The upper façade design will include a steel framed parapet and EIFS profiles and finishes as illustrated. Crowning the façade corner columns are precast Artichoke Ornaments and a back-lit Best Western logo featured in the center.
Low wattage LED strip lights will be tucked under the coping to wash the façade. The rubber membrane roof will be hidden by the façade. The roof will slightly pitch to the north. Gutters and downspouts on the north end will be tied into the existing storm drainage system on site.
The resulting project will provide for a safer guest entrance sequence and enhance the hotel’s presence along Delaware Avenue.
Aurora Architectural is project architect.