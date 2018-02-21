Balanced Body Coming To Hertel

The former St. Margaret’s School at 1391 Hertel Avenue, now home to Iskalo’s latest multi-use development, has landed its first commercial tenant. Balanced Body, a store dedicated to “delicious, affordable, and nutritionally balanced meals” will be opening this spring. Balanced Body features:
- Customized meals for men and women
- Convenient and simple online ordering
- Food is prepared fresh. Never frozen
- Breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack options available
- Meals developed by experience culinary and nutritional teams and cooked by culinary professional
- Macronutrients provided for each meal – ALWAYS precise and accurate
- Constantly Changing Menu
- Nutritional consulting available
All of Balanced Body’s meal orders are placed by customers one week in advance. The average price of a meal is $6.00, which is a pretty good deal.
Another rewarding aspect of this healthy meal service is that it is not an environmental catastrophe in the making, ala Blue Apron, where meals are ordered online and over-packaged with numerous plastic containers and chemical “glue” ice packs.
According to Observer.com, the boxed meal industry could hit the $5 billion industry mark in the next ten years. There are 150 meal kit companies in the US. That means that there are plenty of supply chain concerns, as well as environmental repercussions due to long-range transportation and over-packaging.
That’s why it’s important to support a local business such as Balanced Body, which has the ability to offer all of the healthy delicious foods, without the massive environmental concerns.
Balance Body customers say that they end up saving money by ordering the meal kits, because there is no excess food waste that can occur when preparing one or two meals. Plus, there are time savings to consider, with no grocery shopping after work, or meal preparation, which is a bonus for people who may be eating unhealthy meals due to time constraints.
A Balanced Body meal caters to appetite as well as dietary restrictions (including portion control), making this service an easy pick-me up for people who are constantly on the run.
The Hertel Avenue location is Balanced Body’s second location. The original store is located on Transit Road in Williamsville. Orders can be delivered, or picked up at a number of different locations. Menu options range from traditional meals, vegan and gluten free offerings, by the pound, soups, desserts, and snacks. Click here to learn more about the ordering details. Then get ready to eat some healthy, delicious meals, thanks to Balanced Body’s newest North Buffalo location.
Balanced Body | 1391 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo NY | Facebook | Register here