Apartment Building Planned for Maryland/West

Anthony LoRusso’s is following up his $7 million Allentown Square Apartments project with a four-story building next door, ‘Campus West.’ The building at the southeast corner of Marlyand and West streets would contain 39 one-bedroom market-rate apartments.
Units will range in size from 467 sq.ft. to 719 sq.ft. and include either a patio or balcony. Rent will be $875 including utilities according to The News.
The proposed apartment building will consist of four stories, and since the City of Buffalo Unified Development Ordinance allows for only three stories, an Area Variance will be needed for the additional story. Additionally, a vinyl fence with a height of 5′ on top of a stone retaining wall that is+/- 2′ 6″ in height is being proposed for the property line between 115 and 129 West. The proposed fence will require an Area Variance for material and height.
The project includes a bicycle storage room in the basement of the building, which will hold a minimum of 20 bicycles. There are sixty-one parking spaces provided on the site, four of which are handicap accessible.
LoRusso opened the Allentown Square building with 58 apartments last year. Interiors feature laminate floors, granite countertops, and an ambient fireplace and private balcony. Balconies face West Avenue, but the units’ doors open on to the parking lot behind that is accessed from Maryland Avenue. Rents begin at $795 for studios, $985 for one-bedrooms, and $1,175 for two-bedrooms. Rent includes utilities.
