Another Commercial Opportunity comes to the Five Points neighborhood

Frits Abell is at it again. Abell recently completed the fulfillment of the Remedy House building at the Five Points intersection. Now, he is tackling another conversion/renovation project a few doors down at 445 Rhode Island. He’s taking a property that has been a vacant double lot for almost a decade, and rezoning it commercial. In the process, Abell is putting a new storefront facade on the former porch of the residential structure, which is exactly what should be happening on a number of other streets such as Elmwood in order to create productive density of services.
Now, the Five Points neighborhood is going to benefit from another conversion project that will help to boost business for neighboring coffee shops, a pilates studio, an art studio, bakeries, retailers, a boutique wine shop, a restaurant, and garden cooperative. This new commercial addition also helps to bridge the Five Points intersection with other businesses further towards Richmond Avenue, including Evolation Yoga, Left Bank Restaurant, Healing Arts Associates, and Essex Street Pub.
Talking to Abell, he says that he’s going to be looking for a business that is not only a draw for the neighborhood, but is different than anything else out there. “I want a new, novel commercial offering, and something that complements the other businesses at the Points,” said Abell. “I’d kill for a 100% vegan restaurant.”
Underneath the tarp (lead image, and below) is a brand new storefront that should be a showstopper on the street. Now, it’s time to find that ultra unique business that will benefit the Five Points neighborhood. Abell says that he’s working with real estate agent J-M Reed at Gurney, Becker, & Bourne to identify a tenant. He also credits the Five Points Business Association with being the glue for the neighborhood. Stay tuned for news on a new tenant, as the search unfolds.