An Evening of Psychic Theater with Sebastian Black

On Saturday, February 24 Buffalo’s very own para-psychic, Sebastian Black, will take the stage of the Variety Banquet Hall to treat guests to an evening of “mind to mind” melding the likes of which very few people have ever experienced. This is a show for the believers, and the non-believers. Sebastian has an uncanny knack for reading your thoughts, and predicting your actions. He’s also keen on testing your own psychic abilities, by opening doors that you never even knew existed. 

“There will be psychic demonstrations such as astral projection and psychometry,” says Sebastian. “An attempt at direct spirit contact will be made. There will be a hypnotic group séance where individuals will have the opportunity to directly connect with a loved one. The evening will end with a gallery reading, where audience questions about the future will be answered randomly.”

According to Sebastian, this is a benefit for needy kids in WNY. He donates every nickel from the proceeds directly, “…so please come out and help the kids!”

An Evening Of Psychic Theater

February 24, 2018

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Variety Banquet Hall | 6114 Broadway | Lancaster, NY

Tickets are $20 pre-sale, $25 at the door. Contact Variety at 716.854.7577 for tickets.

Proceeds donated to Variety – the Children’s Charity of Buffalo & WNY

Facebook event

