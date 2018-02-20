960 Busti Open House for Apartments

Ellicott Development is hosting an open house for one of its newest developments located at 960 Busti Avenue. The open house will be held on Thursday, February 22, from 4pm to 7pm. Viewers will have a chance to see the 2-3 bedroom configurations available, starting at $1,500. The Ellicott team will be on hand to discuss the building and the units. Treats from Tim Hortons will also be available, as well as a free t-shirt for the first 25 guests.
Many of the apartments overlook the Niagara River and the Peace Bridge. Others will offer vantage points onto Niagara Street, which will be the recipient of new infrastructure improvements. These improvements will drastically change the face of Niagara Street (see here).
The building, originally constructed in 1922 as a service building for the Buffalo General Electric Company, features units with bistro-style kitchens (with breakfast bar), dishwashers and in-unit laundry, parking, 24 hour maintenance, and air conditioning (HVAC with temperature control). The building is also pet friendly, and the street will soon be bike-friendly. The first floor of the building includes 13,000 square feet of commercial space.
Get connected: 960 Busti | 716-854-0060