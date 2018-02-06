Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

6th Annual KeyBank Live at O’Larkin

Each year, Larkinville kicks off St. Patrick’s Day festivities by hosting Live at O’Larkin. It’s the perfect way to embark upon a weekend filled with parades, parties, live performances, and plenty of other St. Paddy’s Day traditions.

Year after year, Live at O’Larkin has proved to be a crowd favorite, with live music by McCarthyizm, Irish dancers from Clann Na Cara Irish Dance, and an appearance by the Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums.

The celebration also features food trucks, plenty of beer, Irish fare from The Filling Station, and tons of revelers who can’t wait for parade days to get started with their patriotic partying. 

6th Annual Live at O’Larkin!

Friday, March 16, 2018

5pm – 8pm

Larkin Square | 726 Exchange Street | Buffalo NY

Admission is free and open to the public thanks to presenting sponsor KeyBank and sponsor Independent Health. Parking is available in the lot located at 111 Hydraulic Street

For more details, visit our website: bit.ly/liveatolarkin

