3D Printing – Adult Fridays at The Foundry

Drinks, Catered Dinner and Gift Basket Raffles Add Up to Fun Evening

Feb. 5, 2018 – The second annual Resurgence Fundraiser to benefit the Seneca Street

Community Development Corporation (CDC) includes two drinks at an outstanding Buffalo

brewery, a catered dinner and the chance to win many high quality gift baskets. The event all

adds up to a fun couple of hours held on the cusp of a winter weekend: Thursday, Feb. 22 from

6 to 8 p.m.

Resurgence Brewing Company, 1250 Niagara St., Buffalo, a craft brewery and taproom

that focuses on unique flavors and classic styles, is the site of the Resurgence Fundraiser.

Seneca Street CDC, 1218 Seneca St., Buffalo, provides after school and summer

programs for children and teens, and other community outreach, in the Seneca-Babcock

community of South Buffalo.

Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased at senecastreetcdc.org/store, via email at

khenry@senecastreetcdc.org or at the door. For more information about tickets and volunteer opportunities for the event, contact Katie Henry at

(716) 939-3501.

The after-school program runs Monday through Thursday during the school year for

children and teens and concludes each day with a hot meal. The six-week summer program

features educational and engaging programming that includes weekly field trips, a two-week

reading camp and other theme weeks. According to student data, 68 percent of the children

who attend the program come from homes with an annual income below $25,000 and 13

percent of students’ families earn $5,000 or less annually.

About Seneca Street CDC

Formally incorporated in 2009, Seneca Street CDC, first and foremost, seeks to improve

children’s lives by providing positive learning spaces and activities, along with healthy foods

that allow them to grow to their full potential. Since the after-school programs began, first

generations of children have attended college. The CDC operates out of the Seneca Street

United Methodist Church building; we collaborate with local community members, churches,

universities, and businesses to provide the greatest service possible to the neighborhood.

How we help:

■ After-School and Teen Programs for students K-12 featuring tutoring, mentoring, clubs and

activities, and a free, hot homemade meal daily.

■ Summer at Seneca Street Program for six weeks for children in grades K-8 filled with

enrichment activities. Teen Program participants serve as counselors for the children through

the Mayor’s Summer Youth Program.

■ Administering a Community Garden, offering free garden plots to families and helping

children learn hands-on about healthy foods during the Summer program and to try new fruits

and vegetables.

Programming is offered at no cost to participants and is made possible through the generosity

of those who support our organization. We also rely heavily on our hard-working staff and

fantastic volunteers, many of whom grew up in Seneca-Babcock.

