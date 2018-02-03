For most of us, 3D printing is still a bit of a futuristic mystery. Yes, we’ve all read about how cool it is, but few of us have ever had the chance to see 3D printing in real life action… until now. That’s because The Foundry has a 3D printer, and we’re all invited to participate in a series of upcoming workshops.
“A number of adults have complained that ‘the kids’ are learning about new technologies, but that they are being left out of the fun. Join us in the TechLab to learn about 3D printing. You’ll get to play — get a taste of this technology, and then get a taste of a few different wines that have been donated to our not-for-profit organization.” – The Foundry
Here are some of the things that you will be introduced to in the class:
- Translate a favorite 2D image or a company logo into a 3D printed object
- OR learn how to design/create a 3D creature we will 3D print in the TechLab
On top of that, you will also learn:
- Creating a usable 3D mesh from a 2D image
- Preparing a mesh for printing as a .STL file
- Using two software packages: Meshmixer, Fusion 360
- Slicing and fixing files
- Using M3D printer for small 3D prints in PLA (corn-based plastic)
3D Printing – Adult Fridays at The Foundry
Reserve a spot in the upcoming class on Friday, February 16, 2018
6pm to 9pm
The Foundry | 298 Northampton Street | Buffalo, NY 14208
Class Cost: $35 (all materials included)
Class Size: Min 3/ Max 6
Ages: 21
Learn more about The Foundry at www.thefoundrybuffalo.org/the_foundry