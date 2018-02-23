Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2018 Hallwalls – Mid Winter Drawing Rally

For those who are on the constant hunt for original art, created by some of Buffalo’s most talented artists, there’s an event that is suited perfectly for you. It’s Hallwalls’ Mid Winter Drawing Rally, which assembles 36 artists together, who are tasked with drawing original works in the span of two 45 minute sessions. The event was struck up in 2012, and has since become one of Hallwalls’ fan favorites.

The first live drawing session kicks off at 7:15pm on Wednesday, February 28, followed by a second session at 8:15pm. Each session features 18 artists, whose works unfold before bidders’ very eyes. The two bidding rounds are each followed by a 30 minute round of silent bidding, with bids starting at $39. Bidding participants sometimes walk away with a steal, while other times the bidding escalates into the hundreds of dollars. 

Hallwalls’ Mid Winter Drawing Rally draws art lovers, gawkers, and socially inclined people who stick around to enjoy a lively Wednesday night cocktail or two. Per usual, admission is a measly $5, and there is a cash bar. 2018 event guests can also look forward to music by DJ Undersound. 

“Many of the artists are returning champs, but there are also new participants in each drawing rally, reflecting both the depth of the regional scene and the enthusiasm artists have for participating in the event.” – Hallwalls

Hallwalls – Mid Winter Drawing Rally

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

7 PM – 10 PM

Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center | 341 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14202

