How many times have your friends said, “You should write a book!”? Would you like to write a memoir or do you have expertise in one unique thing that no one else has written much about? Are you overwhelmed by your term paper, thesis, or dissertation? Or have you finished researching your family history and want to share it with the community? Perhaps your employer wants a souvenir book about its history to present to VIPs. Is your neighborhood or house of worship’s history missing from the library’s bookshelves? Or you’ve already published some essays or you had a blog and you want to collect your best work in a single volume.

If you are contemplating a book project, getting published is easier than ever. The bewildering variety of options include self-publishing, online publishing, and traditional commercial publishing. And there is much more to finishing your project than choosing your words, sentences, and paragraphs.

The Buffalo History Museum is pleased to offer a 4-part workshop series on navigating the nonfiction publishing process called So You Want to Write a Book? On all four Saturday mornings in February 2018, we will tackle critical questions on copyright and intellectual property, citing your sources, overcoming roadblocks, and finding a publisher or self-publishing.

Aspiring authors can sign up for the full series or pick and choose which sessions to attend. All sessions will be held in the auditorium of The Buffalo History Museum at 1 Museum Court, corner of Elmwood and Nottingham Terrace. Parking is free in our lot, plus we are on the #20 bus line.

The schedule is:

Week One: February 3, 2018, 10 am – 12 pm

Copyrights and Copywrongs

Nonfiction writing 101; how to make sure your research is legal; understanding permissions and intellectual property. Featured speakers are Cynthia Van Ness, Daniel DiLandro, and Stephanie “Cole” Adams

Week Two: February 10, 2018, 10 am – 12 pm

Give Me Proof

Citing your sources, using footnotes or end notes, compiling bibliographies and indexes; establishing your authority, and crediting those whose work you relied on. Featured speakers are Cynthia Van Ness, Daniel DiLandro. Frank Kowsky, and WNY Indexers.

Week Three: February 17, 2018, 10 am – 12 pm

Roadblock Day

How to get unstuck, featuring a Q&A panel of local authors who have been in your shoes: Rosanne Higgins, Tom Reigstad, Shane Stephenson

Week Four: February 24, 2018, 10 am – 12 pm

Meet the Publishers

You finished your book, now what? Meet with local publishers and distributors and discuss book layout, marketing, and social media. Featured speakers are Brian Meyer of Western New York Waresand Marti Gorman of Buffalo Heritage Unlimited.

Member rate for entire series: $30

Member rate for individual sessions: $10 General public rate for entire series: $50

General public rate for individual sessions: $20

To register online, go to:

www.buffalohistory.org/Visit/Calendar.aspx

Click on February. Then click on any of the workshops and scroll to bottom.

Questions? Call 716-873-9644 x320 or email mmacneill@buffalohistory.org