On Saturday, January 20, The Bird’s Nest Circus Arts and One Yoga will be offering a Yoga & Flying adventure that will instruct students on the three modalities of Acro Yoga, Aerial Silks and Aerial Hoops. This is a great chance to see how all three of these fitness and performance arts intersect with one another.
If you’re tired of the same old exercise routines, and you’re looking for something new, then maybe it’s time to explore some more venturesome routines? The class will start off with morning yoga, before transitioning into some “creative play and movement” that involve Acro Yoga, Aerial Silks and Aerial Hoops.
The lesson takes place at Buffalo’s circus arts center – The Bird’s Nest, where anything and everything is possible, from pole dance to flow arts. Click here to view the upcoming class schedule.
Yoga & Flying at The Bird’s Nest
Saturday, January 20, 2018
9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Cost is $25 – purchase a ticket
The Bird’s Nest Circus Arts | 64 Fillmore Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14210