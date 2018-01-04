Women’s Solidarity March – WNY

On Sunday, January 21, join hundreds, possibly thousands of women in Downtown Buffalo, starting at the steps of City Hall, to be part of a national movement to join together to affect change locally, and around the world. The event is in honor of the pending one year anniversary of the record-breaking Women’s March.
The downtown Women’s Solidarity March will recognize many of the societal ills that continue to plague us a nation. Come speak up for the following causes: Convention for the Elimination of all Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW); Better Policing; the Poor People’s Campaign, and plenty of others that need a unified collective voice.
Come out in solidarity with the Women’s March on the one year anniversary of the biggest worldwide protest in history!
There are many ways to affect change in the here and now. One of them is to join together, to march to a different drum. Come march with others who feel that peace must prevail, violence is not the answer, nor is escalating political tensions and war. We need to come together as a society, to embrace each other’s beliefs when it comes to uniting as a nation.
1/20 route starting at 2:30pm:
- City Hall. re Gender Justice/ERA/The Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW)
- Board of Electors, Eagle Street – #PowertothePolls! Election reform/Voting/Women Running for Office
- Erie County Holding Center – Bail Reform, HALT (solitary), transparency and accountability, etc.
- Police Department – Better Policing/True Security = Community policing, enhanced training, fix-it tickets, LEAD
- Homeless Jesus – Poor People’s Campaign (vs racism/militarism/
materialism-poverty/ environmental degradation)
- Federal courthouse – Rule of Law: Resist Militarism; Support Dreamers
Join the WNY Peace Center to speak your voice, and raise your concerns. Come join the movement that is sweeping the nation.