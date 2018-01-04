There’s always room for more celebrations in Buffalo, especially when the celebration at hand takes on a historic role ala Women’s Little Christmas Party. Did you know that in Ireland, there is a special day that is dedicated to women who historically worked their ‘arses’ off during the holiday season? That’s right! Because of their hard work to ensure that everything went off without a hitch, women were provided a day when men did all of the household chores, and women got to party with their friends. The day market the end of the holiday season.
The women laugh, sing, exchange fun gifts, read poetry & prose, reminisce, visit and, oh yes, drink Guinness. Slainte!
Nollaig na mBan, or Women’s Little Christmas, featured gatherings of women at bars, and restaurants, who would ‘take a load off’, and raise a pint to their success, friendships, family, and fruitful futures. It was a day of bonding that never made its way into the US for unknown reasons.
Now, O’Connell & Company is reprising the relatively obscure Irish holiday by introducing Women’s Little Christmas Party.
“Come enjoy a night filled with fun, laughter & entertainment!”
Tickets are only $25.00! The night includes:
Beverages: Green Wine Spritzers, Beer, Guinness, Soda & Water
Tasty Irish fare: Appetizers • Corned Beef, Cabbage, Salt Potatoes, Roasted Carrots, Rye Bread
Dessert: Homemade Cookies & Irish Coffee
Entertainment: Irish music, dancers, sing a longs, Irish poetry & readings, trivia, raffle baskets, auctions, 50/50 & more!
O’Connell & Company’s “Women’s Little Christmas Party” Fundraiser
January 6, 2018 – from 5pm until 10pm
The American Legion Post 1041
Plenty of Free Parking
$25.00
BUY TICKETS NOW to guarantee your place: www.oconnellandcompany.com (service charge applies)
RSVP or Pay at Door CASH ONLY: at oconnellgetinfo@aol.com – use “Women’s Little Christmas” in subject line. Include # of tickets required and your full name.