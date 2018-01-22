WNYBAC’s Free Book Arts Classes at The WASH Project

WNY Book Arts Center is partnering with The WASH Project to host free book art classes on the city’s West Side.
On Saturdays (11am to 1pm) from January 27 to March 31, kids of all ages are invited to come learn to create their own books, which they get to take home at the end of classes. Parents are welcome to sit in on the fun, which ranges from constructing origami and hand-bound books, to sketching playful prints. There will be new projects each week. Each class will immerse the young students into the world of “book arts”, which will teach them a wonderful new craft that they will take with them for the rest of their days.
All of the classes are “drop-in” (no pre-registration) at The WASH Project at 593 Grant Street. Kids/parents are welcome to take all of the classes, are pick and choose which days they would like to attend. Once again, the classes are free, so you have everything to gain, and nothing to lose.
Visit Facebook for additional information. Also check out WNYBookArts.