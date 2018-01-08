Winter Blast 2018 at MLK Park

Now that numerous investments have been made in Martin Luther King Park (778 Best Street), it’s time to show it off, year round. That means that winter activities and festivals are just as important as summertime programming. To that end, in January, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy will be hosting its annual Winter Blast, sponsored by The City of Buffalo, and BlueCross BlueShield of WNY.
The festival, set to be held on Saturday, January 13, features the following activities:
- BCBS Healthy Zone Cruiser
- FREE Old-fashioned Pond Ice-skating (weather dependent)
- FREE Skate Rental (Figure and Hockey)
- FREE Face-painting
- FREE Balloon Art
- FREE Healthy Snacks
To learn more about the event, scheduled to be held from 11am to 2pm, visit this Facebook event page.