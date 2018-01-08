Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Winter Blast 2018 at MLK Park

0 Comments

Now that numerous investments have been made in Martin Luther King Park (778 Best Street), it’s time to show it off, year round. That means that winter activities and festivals are just as important as summertime programming. To that end, in January, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy will be hosting its annual Winter Blast, sponsored by The City of Buffalo, and BlueCross BlueShield of WNY.

The festival, set to be held on Saturday, January 13, features the following activities:

  • BCBS Healthy Zone Cruiser
  • FREE Old-fashioned Pond Ice-skating (weather dependent)
  • FREE Skate Rental (Figure and Hockey)
  • FREE Face-painting
  • FREE Balloon Art
  • FREE Healthy Snacks

To learn more about the event, scheduled to be held from 11am to 2pm, visit this Facebook event page.

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments