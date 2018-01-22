“Why Buffalo (Yes, that Buffalo) Is America’s Most Underrated City To Spend A Weekend.”

If you haven’t see Thrillest’s travel article on Buffalo, you must. Contributing writer Matt Meltzer recently took the city by storm, and came away with a glowing perspective that he is now sharing with readers.
Per usual, before traveling to Buffalo, Meltzer was met with a strong negative reaction from everyone that he came across. “Why the heck would you want to go to Buffalo? There’s nothing there.”
Thankfully, Meltzer decided to go with his gut instinct, which was to set out for Buffalo to see for himself what the city was about. His findings are astounding – you can read them here.
“After four days the people of Buffalo had succeeded. They’d showed me a city that embraced its unglamorous past, and turned it into a destination that has what many in America lack: a sense of place. It doesn’t need new construction, or Michelin-starred chefs, or celebrities filling its hotels.” – Matt Meltzer