Who needs a NYS Boating Safety Certificate?

When I was young, learning to drive a boat on Lake Erie, there were very few rules and regulations that I was aware of. Taking to the waters of Lake Erie, in a small craft with a 40 hp Evinrude outboard motor was as easy as turning a key, and off you went. These days, it’s still pretty easy to get out boating, but there are some relatively new safety certification classes that boaters should be aware are in place.
According to a number of local experts, “If you were born on or after May 1, 1996 you will need a boating safety certificate to operate a motorboat. If you are 14 years of age or older you must have a boating safety certificate. Also, if you are a New York resident you will need to have a NYS boating safety certificate; if you are from out of state New York recognizes the boating safety certificate issued by your home state.”
A Safe Boating course is mandatory in NYS for many residents:
If you were born on or after May 1, 1996, you are required to successfully complete a state approved course and obtain a boating safety certificate to operate a motorboat. Additionally, all persons, regardless of age, must complete a Boating Safety Education Course in order to operate a personal watercraft (PWC) on NYS waters. This class (details below) will help everyone on the water become better boaters… making Buffalo a safer place to be on the water. It is open to ALL and takes place at the Buffalo Yacht Club on February 3rd, with a registration deadline of 1/24. It can also be shared via Facebook.
NYS Safe Boating Course
Saturday February 3, 2018
9am – 4pm
Buffalo Yacht Club 1 Porter Ave Buffalo, NY 14201
Registration: By email no later than Wednesday January 24, 2018
The fee is $25.00 person.
Passing this course will earn students a NYS Boating Safety Certificate. Possible insurance discounts available.
Instructor: Capt. Ken Roberts – Certified by NYS and is a 26 year veteran of the US Navy retiring as a Master Chief
The class can also be taken by canoeists and kayakers, to teach them the rules and safety regs of the water
To pre-register and for more information call: Call: 905-414-7430, E-Mail: Pointabinostation@buffaloyachtclub.org
Lead image: panso