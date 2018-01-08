What’s on Your “Buffalo Wish List” for 2018?

Now that the NYS Department of Transportation is going to hit the reset button on the Scajaquada Corridor Project, maybe it’s time that we pinpoint a number of other issues that we want resolved in 2018. Also, what projects would you like to see get underway this year? What are your hopes and dreams for Buffalo?
Personally, my goal is to bring the Louis Kahn Floating Concert Barge to Buffalo. Hopefully, when we look back in January of 2019, that mission will be accomplished.
Politics, education, development, environment… the sky is the limit. What do we need to accomplish, to take this city to the next level?
We have come so far Buffalo, but we’re not there yet. This city is just starting to see broad-sweeping changes, from the waterfront to the West Side. Even the East Side is starting to draw some attention from developers.
So Buffalo, what is your wish for 2018? We will repost your comments next January, to see whose hopes and dreams came to fruition.