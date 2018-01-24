WestSide Tilth Farm now offering CSA Shares

WestSide Tilth Farm is now offering CSA (community-supported agriculture) shares. The last time that Buffalo Rising reported on this incredible West Side community resource, the farm was in growth mode, filling a 2000 square foot greenhouse with soil (see here). The project was made possible thanks to a number of donations from people who support urban farming, because they understand the importance of sourcing fresh, wholesome foods from local farmers. And in this case, the farm, located at 246 Normal Avenue, is centrally located within a vast, vibrant, and growing community, that now depends on these types of organic food resources.

Now that WestSide Tilth Farm is in full operational mode, growing produce in their greenhouse (thanks to support from the community), and on their farm, it’s time to give the people what they want. In this case, the people want shares of seasonal salad mix, heirloom and cherry tomatoes, peppers, carrots, radishes, salad turnips, beets, cucumbers, scallions, leeks, garlic, chard, kale, mustard, spinach, and fresh herbs!

WestSide Tilth Farm’s CSA season is 22 weeks, from June 5 to October 30. Participants in the program can pick up their shares every Tuesday from 4 to 7pm at the farm, 246 Normal Avenue during regular farm stand hours. People interested in reserving their shares can visit westsidetilth.com/csa. The cost of participating in the CSA program is as follows: One payment of $500 (due March 1st) or two payments of $265 (due March 1st and April 1st). Each share is appropriate for 2 to 4 people. You can click here to see what sort of produce you can expect to find throughout the growing season.

Be sure to support your hyper-local farm this growing season. Now is the time to sign up, because there is sure to be a waiting list in no time.

You will also find a printable CSA pamphlet below: