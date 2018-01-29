Valentine’s Pet Photo Shoot and SPCA fundraiser @ The Pop In

This Valentine’s Day, why not do something great for the less fortunate dogs and cats in WNY? On Sunday, February 4, bring your furry friend over to The Pop-In on Grant Street, for a Valentine’s Pet Photo Shoot and SPCA fundraiser. This is the perfect chance to get a professional photo taken of your pet, while raising money for a good cause.

The Valentine’s Day event will be held from 9am to 3pm, giving people and their pets plenty of time to get a photo taken by Woof Pet Photography (photographer Travis Michael Widrick). Anyone who signs up to get a photo taken will walk away with a 5″x7″ portrait of their choosing – additional prints may also be ordered.

Valentines Pet Photo Shoot and SPCA fundraiser

Sunday, February 4, 2018

9am to 3pm

The Pop In – 218 Grant Street – Buffalo, New York

HOW IT WORKS

Pre-book (required) | No walk-ins please

Call ahead (before February 4)

Each time slot is 15 minutes

All Time slots are reserved on a first call, first serve basis

Reserve your spot ASAP contact Travis of Woof Pet Photography at (716) 517 -7047

Cost is $25 per pet. 1 pet, with 10% of all proceeds donated to the SPCA of Buffalo. Cash or check accepted. 5 carefully selected photos will emailed to you the week after the photo shoot. Select your favorite and the photographer will edit, print and mail it to you just in time for Valentine’s Day.