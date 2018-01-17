Uber releases some ‘6 Month Stats’

January marks six months since Uber has been in Buffalo. Now, can you imagine Buffalo without ridesharing? As a way to wrap your mind around the Uber experience, since it first ramped up, the global ridesharing company has released some interesting stats, from most requested drop off destinations, to driver and rider ratings.
“In six short months, Uber has helped New Yorkers earn money on their own schedules, move around their communities with ease, and for those who choose to drink, get home safely,” said Danielle Filson, Uber Spokesperson. “It has been an exciting ride and we look forward to the years to come.”
Let’s take a look at the Uber landscape, six months in…
Buffalo Top Drop off Destination
- Buffalo Niagara International Airport
- Greyhound Bus Station
- New Era Field
- Falley Allen
- Ellicott Complex (University at Buffalo)
- Curtiss Hotel
- Walden Galleria Mall
- Hyatt Regency
- Marriott HarborCenter
- Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino
Longest trip: 423 miles going from Buffalo Niagara International Airport to JFK
Avg rider rating: 4.88
Avg driver rating: 4.83
Busiest times of week:
- Friday & Saturday afternoons through late evenings
- Morning/afternoon commute hours on weekdays
Number of countries riders are coming from (including the U.S.): 104
Percentage of trips with <10 minute ETA: 95% (from the time a Buffalo rider requests an Uber to the time the Uber arrives is 10 minutes or less 95% of the time).