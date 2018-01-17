Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Uber releases some ‘6 Month Stats’

0 Comments

January marks six months since Uber has been in Buffalo. Now, can you imagine Buffalo without ridesharing? As a way to wrap your mind around the Uber experience, since it first ramped up, the global ridesharing company has released some interesting stats, from most requested drop off destinations, to driver and rider ratings.

“In six short months, Uber has helped New Yorkers earn money on their own schedules, move around their communities with ease, and for those who choose to drink, get home safely,” said Danielle Filson, Uber Spokesperson. “It has been an exciting ride and we look forward to the years to come.”

Let’s take a look at the Uber landscape, six months in…

Buffalo Top Drop off Destination

  1. Buffalo Niagara International Airport
  2. Greyhound Bus Station
  3. New Era Field
  4. Falley Allen
  5. Ellicott Complex (University at Buffalo)
  6. Curtiss Hotel
  7. Walden Galleria Mall
  8. Hyatt Regency
  9. Marriott HarborCenter
  10. Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

Longest trip: 423 miles going from Buffalo Niagara International Airport to JFK

Avg rider rating: 4.88

Avg driver rating: 4.83

Busiest times of week:

  • Friday & Saturday afternoons through late evenings
  • Morning/afternoon commute hours on weekdays

Number of countries riders are coming from (including the U.S.): 104

Percentage of trips with <10 minute ETA: 95% (from the time a Buffalo rider requests an Uber to the time the Uber arrives is 10 minutes or less 95% of the time).

Tagged with: , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments