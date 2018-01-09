On Tuesday, January 10, you are invited to a talk with visual artist Tanya Zabinski. If you’ve ever strolled around the Elmwood Festival of the Arts, you’ve probably seen her graphic images on a t-shirt or two. In fact, if you’ve ever walked into the co-op on a busy summer’s day, chances are that you have come across someone sporting one of her silkscreen prints.
Her prints might look simple, but they are complex in nature. That’s because the objects that she depicts are meant to drum up conversations of the mind. A watering can might be a means to an end – the importance of a farmer, the farm, the food, or the toiling and proud nature of a garden and gardener.
“My aim is to highlight actions in which daily life can be seen as worthwhile.” – Zabinski
Zabinski is an activist in her own right, by producing these beautiful works that are intrinsically calming and peaceful, through subtle color and form. The prints become walking billboards on the sidewalks of Buffalo, worn by people who understand and appreciate the messages of living simpler lives. Her “peaceful activist series” might depict someone wielding a book – the book representing the knowledge that someone needs to be informed, thus possessing the tools necessary to become an activist.
Come hear Zabinski discuss her series of works – “Twenty-five Simple Ways to be a Peaceful Activist”, an event hosted by The Blue Plate Studio: A Creativity Lab for Writers and Artists.
“Twenty-five Simple Ways to be a Peaceful Activist”
Tuesday, January 10, 2018
6:30 PM – 8 PM
The Blue Plate Studio – 69 Keil Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120-6909