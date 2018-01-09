Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

“Twenty-five Simple Ways to be a Peaceful Activist”

0 Comments

On Tuesday, January 10, you are invited to a talk with visual artist Tanya Zabinski. If you’ve ever strolled around the Elmwood Festival of the Arts, you’ve probably seen her graphic images on a t-shirt or two. In fact, if you’ve ever walked into the co-op on a busy summer’s day, chances are that you have come across someone sporting one of her silkscreen prints.

Her prints might look simple, but they are complex in nature. That’s because the objects that she depicts are meant to drum up conversations of the mind. A watering can might be a means to an end – the importance of a farmer, the farm, the food, or the toiling and proud nature of a garden and gardener.

“My aim is to highlight actions in which daily life can be seen as worthwhile.” – Zabinski

Zabinski is an activist in her own right, by producing these beautiful works that are intrinsically calming and peaceful, through subtle color and form. The prints become walking billboards on the sidewalks of Buffalo, worn by people who understand and appreciate the messages of living simpler lives. Her “peaceful activist series” might depict someone wielding a book – the book representing the knowledge that someone needs to be informed, thus possessing the tools necessary to become an activist.

Come hear Zabinski discuss her series of works – “Twenty-five Simple Ways to be a Peaceful Activist”, an event hosted by The Blue Plate Studio: A Creativity Lab for Writers and Artists.

“Twenty-five Simple Ways to be a Peaceful Activist”

Tuesday, January 10, 2018

6:30 PM – 8 PM

The Blue Plate Studio – 69 Keil Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120-6909

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments