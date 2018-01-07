Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Tony Conrad @ Hallwalls

On Friday, January 12, Hallwalls will embark on a project that will pay tribute to some of the influencers who have dedicated themselves to the cultural institution. The series came about thanks to a decade-long digitization and re-categorization project that is helping to preserve and manage the contemporary art center’s archives. The first celebrated figure to benefit from an archival presentation of videos, stills, and audio, is Tony Conrad

“Culled from 44 years of Hallwalls’ still and video archives, this exhibition will serve as a prelude to an upcoming project (at the Albright Knox Art Gallery and University at Buffalo Art Galleries) by showcasing a selection of performances and still imagery documenting Conrad’s decades-long association with Hallwalls. Performances will be looped and presented in the gallery alongside a photo montage of Conrad at Hallwalls, a documented interview with the artist, and an audio loop of a days-long daily piano performance from 1979 titled Tiding Over.” – Hallwalls

Opening Friday, January 12, 2018 @ 8pm – 11 PM

With a “talkformance” by Anthony Billoni

Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center | 341 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14202

Open in both spirit and presentation, Tony Conrad @ Hallwalls strives to be an evocative point of entry into a wider survey premiering in March at the Albright Knox Art Gallery and University at Buffalo Art Galleries.

