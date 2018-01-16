These Reverse Happy Hour Deals Are Worth Staying Awake For

10 p.m. is the new 5 p.m. Or at least that’s the idea behind the reverse happy hour deals cropping up at some of the city’s best restaurant bars—the sorts of places that usually charge somewhere in the range of $9 to $12 for a cocktail. Sure, it’s just incentive to get you in the door, but it is also a great opportunity to drink well (in some cases, really well) on the cheap.

Lloyd Taco Factory (Hertel and Williamsville locations)

The Deal: Five dollars gets you anything off a short list of drinks and a special bar snack menu. Liquid options include LoganberrySex/LoveSounds, a rum-based cocktail modified with crème de cassis, and rotating red, white, and rosé wine selections. Or, for a quick and dirty fix, opt to build your own beer-and-a-shot combo from the likes of Bohemia, Coors, Maurauder Cider, tequila, mezcal, and bourbon. For sustenance, choose from a carnitas torta, made with griddle-crisped pork, black bean spread, guacamole, and pickled red onions, and fried chicken strips served with top-secret special Szechuan sauce.

When: 9 to 11 p.m., Monday through Thursday

Lloyd Taco Factory | 1503 Hertel Avenue | (716) 863-9781 | Facebook

Vera

The Deal: Buffalo’s O.G. cocktail bar is reclaiming Thursday as a going-out night with $6 drinks for a three-hour block. The selection changes depending on the season and moods/whims of the bartenders, but variations on the old fashioned and vodka-based Betty peaches are typical offerings, as are beer-and-a-shots.

When: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Thursdays only

Vera Pizzeria | 220 Lexington Avenue | Buffalo NY 14222 | 716-551-6262 | Facebook

The Dapper Goose

The Deal: If cool wine’s your thing, head to this Black Rock New American for a rotating selection of geeky bottles discounted to $30. For everyone else, there’s $8 old fashioneds and gimlets, and $6 Highlife ponies with Cy-Laird shot sidekicks. Special late-night snacks include caponata and toast, marinated olives, and a giant plate of house made pickles.

When: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Tuesday through Saturday

The Dapper Goose | 491 Amherst Street | Buffalo, New York | (716) 551-0716 | Facebook

Casa Azul

The Deal: Go for the $5 margaritas made with REAL juice (i.e., no garbage sour mix). Stay for the $1.50 pork tacos served with marinated onion, pineapple, and cilantro on freshly made corn tortillas.

When: 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday

Casa Azul | 128 Genesee Street | Buffalo, New York | (716) 331-3869 | Facebook

Cheers to any hour being happy hour if discounted food and drink are involved.

Photos provided by respective restaurants.