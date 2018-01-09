Beavers are some of the most misunderstood animals. By nature, the critters gnaw at trees in order to fell them, so that they can create dams… homes, where they live.
Unfortunately, in modern times when humans have done all of the felling, there are few trees left for beavers to do what they do best. This is especially true in urban environments, of course.
Where bodies of water are found, or streams/rivers, beavers will still most likely be present. Take, for example, the Scajaquada Creek, and the Buffalo River. Have you ever noticed the metal caging wrapped around the trunks of trees, to protect them from the beavers?
Yes, beavers have it rough. There are few trees, and the ones that are left are protected from their gnawing nature. What’s a beaver to do?
They head to Tifft Nature Preserve… that’s what they do.
On Monday, January 15, you are invited to explore the fascinating world of beavers.
“Hidden beneath ice and snow is the busiest animal you’ll ever know! Meet the beavers on a guided hike and indoor workshop investigating real clues at the beaver lodge and hands-on specimens in the classroom.”
The Secret Lives of Beavers
Monday, January 15, 2018
Tifft Nature Preserve | 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd (Across From the Small Boat Harbor), Buffalo NY
Cost: $6 per person.
Ages: All!
Lead image: davidpwhelan