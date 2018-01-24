The Lunch Box set to open at Olympic Towers

The Lunch Box café is getting ready to open its fourth location. The Lunch Box currently operates out of the Tri-Main Center, Lafayette Court Building, and Five Hundred Seneca. Now it has set its sights on an incredible new space at Olympic Towers, the former home of The Gourmet Store.

This is great news for the office building, and the downtown neighborhood. The Lunch Box Café is a proven recipe for success. Why? Because it continues to open in locations that are filled with office workers who come to depend on the café for quick and delicious food and coffee drinks. The Lunch Box also offers corporate drop-offs.

Amy McCarthy, The owner of The Lunch Box, has a knack when it comes to finding thriving office environments in need of gourmet soups, salads, deli sandwiches, breakfast burritos, wraps, bagel sandwiches, etc. McCarthy got her start in the lunch business when she co-opened Globe Market on Elmwood Avenue back in 2009. Eventually she transitioned out of Globe Market, and opened The Lunch Box café concept, which has proven to be a big success. She also operates Current Catering, which is a great complement to the breakfast/lunch business.

“We’re excited to start providing breakfast and lunch in such a beautiful, historic building,” said McCarthy. “The building staff have been a pleasure to work with as we take our plan from paper to reality. Olympic Towers is a great opportunity for our business to grow and serve more of downtown Buffalo’s workforce.”

“We believe the addition of The Lunch Box, paired with continued improvements being made through renovations only affirms the status of Olympic Towers as one of the most unique and comfortable locations for a business to operate in downtown Buffalo,” said Bruce Korman of Prime Asset Fund, the building’s owner.

“A food amenity with the reputation that The Lunch Box has will be a tremendous addition to the building and a nice convenience for the tenants,” said Sarah Cashimere-Warren, Director of Office Sales and Leasing for CBRE|Buffalo – the company that brokered the deal.

Downtown office workers in the mood for turkey avocado wrap, with a Mexican brownie, and a vanilla latte, will be happy to see this fourth location open its doors inside a beautiful atrium, directly across from The Hyatt, at 300 Pearl Street.

