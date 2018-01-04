Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Link Up: An Open Artist Collective

These days, being an artist doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re holed up in a small room, working for days on end, without interacting with the outside world. In Buffalo, artists have been looking for more and more inspiration from other artists, who offer the support that many creatives need in order to thrive.

While it’s all well and good for an artist to open himself or herself up to advice, collaborations, or any other form of support, it can be hard connecting with the right artistic resources. That’s why The Dopeness Project is presenting The Link Up: An Open Artist Collective, which is a chance for artists to meet up with each other, to form bonds that will help them to gain the creative support that they need to flourish.

“Imagine an opportunity to meet, connect, learn, and paint with like minded people who share your passion for art and creating. Collaborating on pieces with your favorite local artist, or seeing art being created from inception to end. Sharing knowledge, tips, & ideas to push one another forward in our craft. With the support of the WNY Urban Arts Collective this event will push the culture forward in a whole new direction.” – The Dopeness Project

The Link Up: An Open Artist Collective

Saturday, January 20, 2018

4 PM – 8 PM

Buffalo Arts Studio | 2495 Main Street, Ste 500 | Buffalo, New York 14214

