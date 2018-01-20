This evening, there is a very special celebration of David Lynch – director, screenwriter, producer, painter, musician, actor, and photographer. An exhibition, co-curated by Benjaman Contemporary Gallery director Emily Tucker and artist CJ Szatkowski, will feature contemporary artists whose works have been influenced by Lynch in various manners. The event is a celebration of Lynch’s 72nd birthday. The exhibition is three-pronged, and includes the following acts, artists, and musicians:
Artwork byBruce Adams, Michael Bosworth, A.J. Fries, Stefan Foster, Catherine Koenig, Felice Koenig, Christina Laing, Craig LaRotonda, Samantha Lonczak, Rob Lynch, Rene Magritte, Alicia Malik, Maria Pabico LaRotonda, Reinhard Reitzenstein, Enid Smiey, CJ Szatkowski, Rich Tomasello Art, Dana Tyrell and virocode.
Music by DJ Tokyo Drifter, and a special concert by the band TenderLüng.
“We decided not only to engage contemporary artists whose work or practice was informed by Lynch, but also to select historical work related to pieces and artists which influenced Lynch himself. Alongside well known contemporary artists Tucker and Szatkowski have selected historical print-work by Rene Magritte and paintings by a colleague of Edward Hopper, Enid Smiley. We felt including this historical work added an important layer bringing the exhibition full circle in terms of influence.” – Benjaman Contemporary Gallery
The Dreamer Who Dreams will be held at the historic former Eckhardt’s department store at 950 Broadway, which in of itself is a reason to attend the special occasion. The building is one that all of Buffalo is hoping to see brought back to life in the near future – this event is a great way to spotlight the East Side treasure (see here).
Partial proceeds from the exhibit will be directed to the David Lynch Foundation
The Dreamer Who Dreams
Saturday, January 20, 2018
Mulholland Drive Screening | $5.00
View this classic film at Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center (341 Delaware Avenue) @ 2pm | Licensed for public exhibition through Swank Motion Pictures, Inc
Exhibition entry | $10
7 PM – 12 AM
Former Eckhardt’s department store | 950 Broadway Street | Buffalo, NY 14212-1247, United States
Tickets for the screening and event both are only available at the door.
Doors to this one night only exhibition open at 7pm and tickets are $10. Included in the price are snacks (coffee, donuts, munchies), will be on view. There will be a cash bar featuring wine, beer,& a specialty drink called the “Laura Palmer”… YUM!!! You will also be able to purchase 1 of 72 custom limited edition New Era Cap x David Lynch hats for $15, ALL proceeds to the David Lynch Foundation.