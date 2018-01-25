Anyone who is interested in learning about fueling our future, without fossil fuels, is welcome to attend a discussion being held later today at The Crane Library on Elmwood Avenue. The presentation will be delivered by Chintan Shukla – CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) MBA at Goldfarb Financial, and Jeffrey Goldfarb – Certified Financial Planner at Goldfarb Financial. The event is being hosted by climate activist Bill Nowak of NY-Geothermal.
Experts tell us we need to leave 80% of current fossil fuel reserves in the ground if civilization is to survive climate change. Can this happen? Will this happen? How will fossil fuel interests be brought under control? Under the laws of supply and demand will fossil fuels get really expensive or cheap as they become an insignificant energy source?
The Sierra Club Climate and Clean Energy Writers Group invites you to listen and discuss:
The Death Of Fossil Fuels – What Shape Will It Take?
Thursday, January 25, 2018
6 PM – 7:30 PM
Crane Branch Library | 633 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222
Free and Open to the Public