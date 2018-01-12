Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Buffalo Burlesque Studio and Free Agent present Jazzy January Jiggles

On Saturday, January 20, join The Buffalo Burlesque Studio and Free Agent as they team up to bring Jazzy January Jiggles to downtown Buffalo. What could be better than a fashionable “spy shop” working alongside an admired burlesque studio? The outcome will be pure magic!

The upcoming show will feature acts by The Stripteasers, The Duo + Kerry Fey & Cat Sinclair. It’s going to be a night to remember, with “a special collaboration between cheeky-folk-punk artist Kerry Fey and Stripteaser Cat Sinclair.”

Xhearto will spinning, and Community Beer Works will be serving up delicious brews. C’mon Buffalo – it’s time to get into the groove with some of the city’s most admired dancers as they put on a show that will get your tassels in a tailspin.

Saturday, January 20, 2018

8pm

Free Agent- 704 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14202

$5 door, Ages 18+

