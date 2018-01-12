On Saturday, January 20, join The Buffalo Burlesque Studio and Free Agent as they team up to bring Jazzy January Jiggles to downtown Buffalo. What could be better than a fashionable “spy shop” working alongside an admired burlesque studio? The outcome will be pure magic!
The upcoming show will feature acts by The Stripteasers, The Duo + Kerry Fey & Cat Sinclair. It’s going to be a night to remember, with “a special collaboration between cheeky-folk-punk artist Kerry Fey and Stripteaser Cat Sinclair.”
Xhearto will spinning, and Community Beer Works will be serving up delicious brews. C’mon Buffalo – it’s time to get into the groove with some of the city’s most admired dancers as they put on a show that will get your tassels in a tailspin.
The Buffalo Burlesque Studio and Free Agent present Jazzy January Jiggles
Saturday, January 20, 2018
8pm
Free Agent- 704 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14202
$5 door, Ages 18+
