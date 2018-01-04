On Saturday, January 13, from 8am to 5pm, the annual Polka, Piwo, and Pierogi event will be underway at The Broadway Market. This event is the perfect way to celebrate this city’s Polish heritage, in a variety of different forms – including live music, delicious authentic food, and beer of course!
When it comes to pierogi, there are so many different kids, it can be hard to choose which filling you want, and from which maker. That’s why this event is so awesome. This is a chance to taste some of the best pierogi in the area, all in one sitting. The makers at the market featured at the event are as follows: Babcia Pierogi, Chrusciki Bakery, Keeping Tradition Pierogi, Pierogi by Paula, and Potts Deli. Now, can you beat that?
The Polka, Piwo, and Pierogi event is a way for all of us to celebrate National Polka Month. Along with the great food and beer, live music on the market stage will be performed by The Buffalo Touch Band, from 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm. Piwo (beer) tastings will be held from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. The festival itself will be an all-day affair.
The Broadway Market’s Polka, Piwo, and Pierogi Festival
Saturday, January 13, 2018
8 AM – 5 PM
The Broadway Market | 999 Broadway Street | Buffalo, New York 14212