With a nip in the air, it’s the perfect time to settle into a bowl of soup. Soup has certainly become a comfort food of Buffalo unlike anything else. After all, who would have thought that 5000 people would be attending an annual soup festival? But that’s what happens. Each year, soup lovers head to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center to sample soups of all different varieties, prepared by some of the most practiced hands from around town.
This year’s Buffalo Soup-Fest is scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 28. Over 30 of the hottest restaurants will be cooking up their prized soups for the crowd. That means that there will be 75 different soups to test your tummy. Along with all of the soup that you can slurp, there will also be kids’ activities, which means that the entire family will be happy to attend.
You can check out the soup line-up by clicking here. Also, view the judges here.
The 2018 Buffalo Soup-Fest!
Sunday, January 28 at 11 AM – 6 PM
Tickets are $5 at the door
Buffalo Niagara Convention Center | 153 Franklin Street | Buffalo, New York 14202