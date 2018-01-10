When it comes to playing outdoor hockey in Buffalo, there’s more than one pond hockey tournament in town these days. After all, Buffalo is considered “Hockey Town”. Adding to the excitement of hockey in this city, a local group of players/enthusiasts are organizing a “backyard hockey tournament” to Canalside.
All ages Outdoor Pond Hockey Tournament encompassing age levels from 6U to Adult, featuring full nets and goalies!
According to organizer Chris Taggart, the idea for the tournament took root in his own backyard, ten years ago. “We have gone from a couple players on homemade rinks to hosting 80+ teams from all age levels, 6U – Adult, featured on The Ice at Canalside,” says Taggart. “We are expecting over 1000 players throughout the weekend (January 19-21 2018), all in support of The WNY Physically Challenged Youth Sports Organization. This group supplies handicapped youth and adults with equipment, coaching and ice time to experience the great game of Sled Hockey. We will be taking over the Ice at Canalside (January 20-21) with Opening Ceremonies scheduled for Friday night starting at 6pm to kick off the event. Come out and help us celebrate 10 years of this great community, family friendly event, that has raised over $100,000 for local charities in WNY.”
T-Mobile Backyard Classic Pond Hockey Tournament
January 19-21 2018
Canalside
Visit the tournament’s website | Also check out this Facebook page