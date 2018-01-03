Survey for a New Dual Language School?

The Alliance Française de Buffalo (The French Club of Buffalo), a cultural organization that promotes French speaking cultural programs and language in Western New York, is looking to the community to see if there is an interest in a new dual language school for children. The idea of a dual English-French language school has been discussed among members of the club, and now proponents of the organization are hoping to flesh out the potential of the school. But in order to move the dialogue forward, the community is being asked to fill out a survey (click here).
The future of Buffalo’s schools depends on being as diverse, open, worldly, and challenging as possible. That means that there is room for trades schools, charter schools, public schools, and possibly even a language-based school such as the one that The Alliance Française de Buffalo is examining.
“The Alliance Française de Buffalo is a cultural organization that encourages and furthers the knowledge of French speaking cultures and language in Western New York. We offer French conversational classes for adults, social gatherings, and cultural events both in English and in French. We operate as a non-profit, non-political, non-discriminatory organization.” – The Alliance Française de Buffalo