Snow Roll IX @ Sports City Pizza Pub

Throughout the winter, organizers at Slow Roll Buffalo continue to keep the cycling momentum going, by offering up a series of cold weather rides. Although these are not weekly group rides, they do roll around every month or so. The next Snow Roll takes off from Sports City Pizza Pub, one of the greatest sports watching venues in the city, which also serves up great Buffalo bar food, along with seasonal draughts.

The upcoming Snow Roll is the last of the winter sessions, before spring rides begin. So be sure to grab your adventurous friends and family, and hit the road with other winter/cycling enthusiasts.

Our *Snow* Rolls are slightly shorter and self-supported – meaning, no escort or support and gear crew, though our Squad is always willing to help cyclists in need. Bundle up and join us!” – Slow Roll Buffalo Team

Saturday, February 17 at 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sports City Pizza Pub | 1407 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14217

