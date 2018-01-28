Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Shake It Don’t Brake It

On Friday, February 16, GObike Buffalo Community Workshop and GObike Buffalo will be hosting the annual Shake It Don’t Brake It, which is a Valentine’s Day event dedicated to our love of bicycles. GObike Buffalo says it best – “The party is a night to celebrate the ones who always take us home, our true loves, our bicycles.”

It’s true. Bikes can be man’s best friend, when it comes to getting us efficiently and safely around town. Bicycling also keeps us healthy, and is super earth-friendly. That’s why GObike Buffalo feels that Valentine’s Day is the perfect time of year to cherish our bikes.

The event and fundraiser will featuring a DJ, dancing, Flying Bison beer (complimentary with entry), and sweet treats. 

Shake It Don’t Brake It

Friday, February 16, 2018

7pm -10pm

Hostel Buffalo-Niagara | 667 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

Free for Members

$10 for non-members

$20 reduced price membership @ the door

