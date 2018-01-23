Sew a Pillow in the Textile Lab at The Foundry

A trip to The Foundry always brings with it some unexpected discoveries. There are so many things going on there, that the programming is ever-changing. Not only are there always new artisans frequenting the building, there are always new classes being introduced, such as “Sewing a Pillow” at The Foundry’s Textile Lab. This particular class is geared towards beginners who want to be taught the ropes of pillow making, from learning to use a sewing machine, to marking, pinning, and sewing seams.
Once someone understands the basics of pillow making, there are limitless roads to take moving forward. Learning the basics is a great way to grasp a foundation, before moving ahead with other fun sewing-related craft projects.
Following is all that you need to know, to get started with basic throw pillow making at The Foundry.
Two-evening class
Thursday Jan 25, 6:30-8:30pm
Thursday, Feb 1, 6:30-8:30pm
Beginner level course with instructor Phillipia Glover – owner of Marvelous Light, a custom pillow company operated out of The Foundry.
The Foundry provides the machines and materials. But if you’d like to use a specific fabric or color, please feel free to bring 1/2 yard of cotton weight woven (not stretchy) fabric. The fabric provided for this project will be a range of neutral colored natural fibers.
- Skill Level: Beginners & First-timers
Skills you’ll learn:
- Threading and setting up a sewing machine and bobbin
- Sewing Machine Operation and Problem-Solving
- Use of sewing tools (shears, seam ripper, tailor’s chalk)
- Marking, pinning, and sewing seams
- Constructing a pillow
Materials supplied by The Foundry
- Selection of cotton fabric (for pillow less than approximately 22″ x 22″ (56cm x 56cm)
- Poly material for pillow fill
Class Cost: $35 (materials fee included)
Class Size: Min 4/ Max 8
Ages: 14+ with parent permission
Class Length: 2 sessions, 2 hours each
Click here to learn more, and to purchase tickets
The Foundry | 298 Northampton Street | Buffalo, NY 14208
Photo: jlpeterson